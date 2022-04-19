The West Shore Educational Service District Great Start Collaborative and Oceana County Children’s Trust Fund are inviting families to their spring book walk from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Cartier Park.
Great Start Collaborative coordinator Sarah Jeruzal said the featured book is “Have You Filled a Bucket Today?”
The idea for the walk is for families to come and walk the 1.3-mile paved trail as they read the featured story in an engaging and interactive way.
“We really want to bring the story to life as well as provide an educational opportunity for the families to discuss what it means to ‘fill your bucket,’” or, to express kindness and empathy to others, she said.
Jeruzal said along the trail there may be some places for families to stop and do activities that interact with the book.
Thursday’s event is free and the first 100 families will receive a grab and go bag and a book just for participating.
She said this will be the fourth book walk event in Mason County. The first event was held last July and 82 children that participated, according to Jeruzal.
The second event was in October with nearly 200 children.
Jeruzal is hoping that Thursday’s book walk will have somewhere between 200 to 250 children.
“We did partner with Ludington State Park in January, for our third book walk,” she said.
Jeruzal said those for book walks were just for Mason County. The collaborative also covers Lake and Oceana counties, where they have hosted a couple of book walks as well.
She said if a family can not attend Thursday’s book walk there will be one from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Charles Mears State Park in Pentwater.
GREAT START COLLABORATIVE
Jeruzal said one of goals for the Great Start Collaborative is that children are prepared to succeed in fourth grade and beyond by reading proficiently at the end of third grade.
“As part of the collaborative we support children from birth to age 8,” she said.
The collaborative worked in collaboration with a literacy specialist from the West Shore ESD to develop a literacy initiative called InspiREading.
One of the principles of InspiREading was to see family engagement and summer programming. Those ideas have given way to the book walks, which started last July, according to Jeruzal.