The Mason-Lake-Oceana Great Start Collaborative is hosting a winter book walk from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Ludington State Park.
Under the umbrella of the West Shore Educational Service District, GSC is using Talking is Teaching and their inspiREading initiative to work with families of young children to promote literacy and the benefits of reading to children starting even before birth.
“We picked up Talking is Teaching because it is part of a national literacy program called Too Small to Fail,” GSC coordinator Sarah Jeruzal said. “In Michigan, we are trying to find developmental opportunities that have research behind it that is intentional while interactive for parents. The first five years are the most important as far as brain development and this program really supports that.”
The walk will be based on the book, “I Wish to be a Christmas Tree” by Michigan author Colleen Monroe. Families are invited to walk, snowshoe or ski the lantern lit path that will be set up by the Friends of the Ludington State Park. The first 100 families will receive a signed copy of the book along with Talking is Teaching resources to use at home.
“The story line of this book is about kindness,” Jeruzal said. “We are very intentional when we pick out the books we use to make sure we get the most engagement from the families. We’ve partnered with Barbara Sims who is the owner of Storybook Village in Pentwater. The GSC bought the books from her, but Barbara generously donated money to get the families the autographed copy of the book.”
The idea behind the book walks is to have the actual book printed off on signs throughout the walk, so families can enjoy reading along with the story as they also partake in activities set up along the way. This walk will be one mile, starting at the warming shelter, which is located right inside of the entrance to the park. There will be a bonfire located at the amphitheater, which is located on the south side of the Sable River and the Friends of the State Park will be offering free warm beverages to all those attending.
“We have also been very successful with our home grown literacy program called inspiREading,” Jeruzal said. “That program really funnels into that age appropriate perception and what strategies are essential for literacy. Because children need to be reading proficient by the end of third grade, inspiREading helps inspire kids with the support from parents to read at home. When we asked the area principals they said they wanted to see family engagement over those summer months especially, but also to see momentum in the child’s skills.”
One other success the ESD and GSC has had over the last year has been the Book Bus, which is a bus that they gutted and installed shelves and tables that hold books, free to children who come onboard.
“We are getting good feedback about the bus,” Jeruzal said. “The bus attends one event each year in each district we serve. We just had it at Walkerville during their literacy night and we handed out 86 books to kids there. We were so happy to see families come out and engage at the event.”
The Mason-Lake-Oceana Great Start Collaborative and the ESD encourage families to attend the book walk, not only to engage in many literacy activities, but also just as a way to unplug and spend time together.
“We really want to thank the Ludington State Park and the Friends of the Ludington State Park for wanting to do this together,” Jeruzal said. “We are hoping there will be snow, but if not, we will still hold the book walk.”
Jeruzal stated that the book walk on Feb. 18 will also be held at the Ludington State Park and it will be a partnership with the MiSTEM program, facilitated by Brian Dotson.
MiSTEM is a network which is focused on identifying and addressing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education needs across the state, supporting opportunities for every student to experience project-based learning that allows them to use STEM skills to address authentic challenges in their communities. The book will be about the stars and Dotson will be bringing out telescopes for families to use as well.