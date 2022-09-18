FREE SOIL — On a warm and sunny afternoon, a good crowd gathered under the shade of a tent for the 27th annual Blessing of the Animals service held at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm in Free Soil.
People brought their dogs, cats, rabbits and even stuffed animals to be blessed by Rev. John Brown and Rev. John Hansen on Sunday.
The service, geared towards people’s pets, lasted about 30 minutes with both Brown and Hansen blessing about 20 pets, not including the numerous animals that call the farm their home.
Tim and Sue Leary brought their dog, Pippi, to be blessed on Sunday. The two have been to the blessing about a half-a-dozen times in the past, according to Tim.
“It is just a warm feeling that we get from coming to this event,” he said. “It is just a beautiful thing.”
Despite some road construction in the area, the turnout for the annual event was very good, according to Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm owner Nancy Supran.
“The turnout was great, considering the detour,” She said. “We have people here from Illinois, Traverse City, Lake Odessa, Grand Rapids and of course all the locals: Custer, Manistee and Free Soil. I was glad to see because of COVID just getting over and trying to get the word out, it was good just to see the people.”
Martha Yoder was up visiting friends in Manistee and wanted to stop out on Sunday to check out the bleeding.
Yoder even brought her two dogs, Luke and Leaha, who received a blessing from the Rev. John Brown.
“This was so much fun,” she said. “The reverends were so nice and had something to say to every pet.”
Following the church service and blessing, the farm held numerous games for young and old alike and a silent auction.