FREE SOIL — The 28th annual Blessing of the Animals saw a number of pets blessed on Sunday. Everything from rabbits, dogs, cats, chicken and a fish received a special blessing during the service held at the Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm off Tuttle Road in Free Soil.
Lupe Bowers, who stays in the Wolf Lake area during the summer, brought her two dogs tries to make the blessing every year.
Bowers said there is just something about the animals.
“It is how people feel about their pets. There are not are animals they are our babies,” she said.
She brought Charlie Rose, a yorkie and Chico her chihuahua to the event on Sunday.
Alexandra Strong was at the event as a volunteer for Nancy Supran to take up a chicken and rabbit to be blessed on Sunday.
Sarah Meyers attended the blessing to have her blessed and socialized, she brought them to let anyone who wanted to hold one on Sunday. All of her rabbits were blessed along with other pets and even some stuffed animals.
Owner of Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm was happy with the attendance on Sunday.
“I think this is the most rabbits we have seen ever at the blessing,” she said.
The blessing will be back next year on the third Sunday of the month for the 29th annual event. Supran said the blessing will continue as long as she can host it.