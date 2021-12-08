The old local tradition of lighting luminaria on Christmas Eve that was revived last year will return again this year.
Residents of Ludington and the surrounding area will once again line their properties with lighted lanterns from dusk until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Last year, hundreds upon hundreds of luminaria were set out, and this year it’s expected that thousands will be. Ludington will once again be aglow with candlelight and the warmth of community on Christmas Eve.
The Business Professionals of America (BPA) Clubs of the O.J. DeJonge Middle School and the Ludington High School, under the leadership of Melanie Tomaski and Brandy Miller, are once again selling luminaria in packs of 10 paper bags and battery-operated candles.
They ordered many more supplies than last year to accommodate the heavy demand from area residents. Priced at $20, same as last year, proceeds are an important source of funds that will support club activities throughout the school year. Packages can be ordered online at https://ludington-luminaries.square.site/ and can be picked up curbside from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Rotary Park in Ludington.
New this year is the option to purchase in bulk, and the club is offering a discount of 15% off bundles of 10 packs, reducing the price from $200 to $170.
Luminaria, also called luminaries, are typically made of white or brown paper lunch bags (or sometimes milk jugs) with candles (or another source of light) and a weight inside. They are set out curbside and lighted at dusk and will remain out until around 10 p.m. Residents will remove the remains of the luminaria by the following morning.
Those who wish to participate can find all the information they need at the Ludington Luminaria Facebook page, which is open to the public. Instructions for assembling the simple lanterns are available there, as are other suggestions. All residents and businesses are encouraged to participate. A Google map will also be on the Facebook page, indicating where people will have lighted luminaria out on Christmas Eve.
This year, organizers are asking residents to encourage their neighbors to participate and help those who want to participate but may lack the means or ability. Other suggestions for this year include people coordinating their efforts by block, making hot chocolate for neighbors as they put their luminaria out, going Christmas caroling and more. Volunteers are being sought to assist area residents who lack the means or ability to put their own luminaria out.
This local tradition was revived last year and was an overwhelming success. This year, excitement about the effort continues to grow, as does the scope of the project.