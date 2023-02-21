It must be in the blood.
Or when it comes to the Grierson family, there’s no doubt there’s “stridency” — the quality or state of loudly or obtrusively commanding notice or recognition.
Gabe Grierson, an eighth grader at O.J. DeJonge Middle School won the 26th Annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee, joining his older sisters Sophia and Nadia on Tuesday night at Ludington High School’s Peterson Auditorium.
Oldest sister Sophia was a back-to-back winner in 2018 and 2019, and Nadia won in 2021.
Grierson said he knew all of the words he received, save for one.
“The only one I didn’t know was that last one,” he said.
And considering he was dueling with last year’s winner, Wyatt Jalocha, a seventh grader at O.J. DeJonge, he thought he was in for an extended time.
“I thought it was going to go on for all night, it seemed like,” he said.
Grierson will be heading to the Scripps National Spelling bee during Bee Week. The week starts May 28 and the spelling bee is hosted in the Washington, D.C., area at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. He is one of more than 200 spellers that qualified for the bee.
“It’ll be really fun,” Grierson said.
While he seemed calm afterwards, he wasn’t that way during the bee, itself.
“I was really nervous,” he said.
He did get some advice from his older siblings.
“Just take my time on the words and try to make simple mistakes,” Grierson said.
Once the bee was completed, mom Kathy Grierson was there to take pictures and give hugs.
Grierson was able to defeat Jalocha in the 17th round after the pair went one-on-one for six rounds with words such as “juvenilia,” “unilaterally,” “maize” and “anemic.”
Prizes for the first-place speller include a gold medal, an expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the national competition; a one-year online certificate to access the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary; one year of online access to Encyclopedia Britannica; a $100 series EE U.S. savings bond; the Sugarman Award; and art classes donated by Mary Case.
The runner-up will receive a silver medal and the 11th edition of Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary.
The fourth- and fifth-place spellers will both receive bronze medals, and every student in the top five will also receive a book donated by Book Mark and Nautical Yarn.
The first round claimed 10 spellers, and 12 more were eliminated in the second round. Eleven spellers were cut in the third round, but only one was eliminated in the fourth round. It left eight spellers going into the fifth round.
Four more spellers went out in the fifth round, and the last to go was fifth-place finisher Dawson White, a seventh grader at Mason County Eastern, on “cockles.”
The final four was August Ridley, a seventh grader at O.J. DeJonge, and William Thomsen, an eighth grader at Mason County Central. The quartet went two full rounds before Ridley went out on “arbitrary.” And two rounds later, in the 10th, Thomsen went out on “wamble.”
The LDN Community Spelling Bee is sponsored by the Daily News and its partners in education, which include Ludington Area Schools, Little Caesars, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, the Technology Training Team, Gateway to Success Academy, West Shore Community College, West Shore Bank, and the West Shore Educational Service District.