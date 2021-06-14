Nadia Grierson competed in the preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Saturday.
This year, the bee’s preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will all take place virtually, with the finals in-person and broadcast live from Orlando, Florida on ESPN.
Grierson was decked out in her bee shirt, special bee shoes and bee water bottle, excited and a little nervous before taking the virtual bee at the Ludington Daily News on Saturday.
Grierson was the 36th of 209 spellers who took part in the first bee competition since last year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grierson sat in front of a laptop, provided by Scripps, and waited for her first word.
The word was “Malachite.”
Grierson misspelled the word, knocking her out of the bee.
“This was a cool experience to do something that I have never done before,” she said of participating in the virtual spelling bee. “I was kind of disappointed that I did not get further in the competition than I did, but in a way, relieved, too.”
Grierson said her favorite part of the experience was receiving the packages that came periodically to her home.
She received many items, such as a laptop computer to take the virtual test with and headphones that she was able to keep. The Scripps National Spelling Bee also sent her a poster with all of the spelling pictures on it, as well as “bee books” that would have been handed out for spellers to get each other’s autographs if it was an in-person competition.
“I never expected (the packages),” she said. “I had no idea what would be inside when I opened them.”
Grierson is going to take some time to enjoy the summer, and is looking forward to high school and volleyball next fall.
Grierson’s sister, Sophia, competed in the national spelling bee in 2018 and 2019. Her mother, Kathy, has experienced the bee both virtually and in-person and said both bees were special for her and her daughters.
Grierson said the in-person bees are hard to describe because there is so much excitement involved with them. You get to meet other spellers and interact with them on a different level.
“I think it is such a special experience for them to be there all together,” she said. “I think that was missing from the bee this year when comparing the two experiences.”
She felt that the spelling bee this year went above and beyond to get the kids involved and make them feel special.
“I do think they tried so hard to make it exciting for the kids,” Kathy said, by sending packages through the mail and hosting a virtual dance party.
Nadia said she enjoyed the experience and is looking forward to moving on to her high school career, which means there could be a new Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee winner next year.