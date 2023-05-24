Gabe Grierson, an eighth-grader at O.J. DeJonge Junior High, is getting excited for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which starts the preliminary round on Tuesday, May 30.
Grierson punched his ticket to the national spelling bee by winning the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee on Feb. 21.
He spelled the word “stridency” correctly to advance to the national spelling bee which will be held at the Gaylord Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, from May 28 to June 2.
The 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee will feature 231 spellers, who won their regional bees and represent all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe. Spellers will also represent three countries outside of the U.S.: The Bahamas, Canada and Ghana.
Grierson is looking forward to all of the activities that are planned during the bee week.
“I am really excited to go to Washington, D.C., and take part in all of the activities they (Scripps) have planned for the week,” he said. “Last year, I did not really study too hard but this year especially before the regional I studied a ton, I really wanted to try to win.”
Grierson said he has studied all of the words in the packet of champions that he received.
“I believe that is what the first two or three rounds are based off of,” he said. “I have studied a lot of those words, and I feel like I know most of them. My main method of studying has come from an app called Word Club. Using this app has been very helpful with studying.”
Grierson said he is looking forward to the whole experience while at the national spelling bee.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
During the preliminary round, Grierson, who is speller No. 100 of 231, will also participate in the word meaning round, which was introduced in 2021. The word meaning will require the speller to orally select the correct multiple choice answer to a vocabulary question read by the pronouncer. It is designed to challenge the spellers and further advance the bee’s focus on word knowledge and literacy.
During bee week there will be more than just the nationally televised competition. Spellers and their families will participate in special events, educational workshops and excursions into Washington.
O.J. DeJonge Junior High students, staff and teachers are excited to follow Grierson next week while he is away competing at the national spelling bee.
“Gabe is an outstanding student,” said Principal Mike Hart. “The entire O.J. community is proud of his accomplishment. He continues to be successful in all that he does in the classroom, in athletics and in our community.”
Hart said that Grierson is a leader in the school and the school will be watching as he competes in Washington.
For winning the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee, Grierson received an all-expense paid trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee for himself and one parent thanks in part to the to the Daily News and its partners in education, which include Ludington Area Schools, Little Caesars, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central, the Technology Training Team, Gateway to Success Academy, West Shore Community College, West Shore Bank, and the West Shore Educational Service District.