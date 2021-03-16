Nadia Grierson, an eighth grader at Ludington’s O.J. DeJong Middle School, won the 24th annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee on Tuesday evening.
The spelling bee was held at Ludington Area Schools Peterson Auditorium.
Runner-up was Wyatt Jalocha, a fifth-grader at Foster Elementary. Covenant Christian eighth-grader Jacob Failor placed third, Hart seventh-grader Dominic Fulford placed fourth and Mason County Central eighth-grader Chase Wood placed fifth.
After two hours of spelling, it came to a showdown between Grierson and Jalocha for first place.
They volleyed back and forth to spell 37 words, including “plantain,” “foible” and “histrionics.” Nadia’s final word was “sessile.”
“I’m really happy, really excited,” Grierson said after.
Her main strategy was to ask a lot of questions. She was grateful to her sister, Sophia Grierson, who helped her study.
Sophia won the spelling bee in 2018 and 2019.
“I used flash cards. It was really a combination of someone quizzing me and studying on my own,” she said.
Nadia competed in the community spelling bee as a fifth grader and won third place as a sixth grader.
The spelling bee was a bit different this year. Only the participating students, judges, pronouncer and organizers were in the auditorium.
No parents. No siblings. No grandparents. No teachers.
Grierson said there was less pressure without the crowd, though she did miss the people.
As the local champion, she earned the chance to compete in the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at the upcoming preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds — held virtually. If Grierson qualifies for the in-person final round, she will receive an expense-paid trip to the national finals in Florida.
“I’m excited to do something new, but I’m nervous,” she said.
Banks Dishmon, chief revenue officer for the Daily News, served as the emcee and Dale Horowski as the pronouncer. Judges were Patti Klevorn, Jackie Steckel and LouAnn Dishmon.
“It was a great turnout with all the kids. For Nadia and Wyatt to go down to the wire... it was great to see,” said Banks Dishmon.
THE PRIZES
Nadia won a gold medal; a one-year Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online Certificate; access to Encyclopedia Britannica Online for one year; a $100 Series E.E. U.S. Savings Bond; the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award; a $120 gift card from Flipstar Gymnastics for that trip to the finals; and coaching from previous LDN Spelling Bee Champion Sophia Grierson.
Jalocha won a silver medal, an 11th edition Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary and a book donated by Book Mark and Nautical Yarn.
Failor, Fulford and Wood each received a bronze medal.
The top five spellers also received a book donated by Book Mark and Nautical Yarn.
WINNERS
The following is a list of area students who have won the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee and qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
2021 — Nadia Grierson, O.J. DeJong eighth-grader
2020 — Jack Jubar, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader
2019 — Sophia Grierson, Ludington Area Catholic eighth-grader
2018 — Sophia Grierson, Ludington Area Catholic seventh-grader
2017 — Lindy Murphy, Ludington Area Catholic eighth-grader
2016 — Hailey Hogenson, Mason County Central eighth-grader
2015 — Hailey Hogenson, Mason County Central seventh-grader
2014 — Marguerite Arbogast, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader
2013 — Marguerite Arbogast, O.J. DeJonge seventh-grader
2012 — Mitchell Lange, Mason County Central eighth-grader
2011 — Mitchell Lange, Mason County Central seventh-grader
2010 — Mitchell Lange, Mason County Central sixth-grader
2009 — Breanna Escamilla, Hart seventh-grader
2008 — Brianna Wise, Mason County Central eighth-grader
2007 — Brianna Wise, Mason County Central seventh-grader
2006 — Alayna Reum, South Hamlin fifth-grader
2005 — Alex Renny, Foster sixth-grader
2004 — Bethany Wyman, Mason County Central eighth-grader
2003 — Gerrit Herrygers, Hart eight-grader
2002 — Gerrit Herrygers, Hart seventh-grader
2001 — Stevie Parcell, Lakeview fifth-grader
2000 — Carmen Martin, Lakeview sixth-grader
1999 — Marcus Urka, Mason County Central eighth-grader
1998 — Katie Reed, O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader