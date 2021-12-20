Mason County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the Grinch early Monday. As part of his conditional release, he was ordered to give back to the community because whomever the Grinch was calling from the phone at the Mason County Jail didn’t answer. With the assistance of Sgt. Matt Warmuskerken, who placed him in the patrol car, the sheriff’s office conducted traffic stops and issuing Christmas hams as the Grinch’s way, and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, to give back to the community.
submitted photos