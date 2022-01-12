Disc-golfers will take part in the first Grip N Rip Ice Bowl disc golf singles tournament Sunday at West Shore Community College. The event, sponsored by Grip N Rip Disc Golf in Ludington, is a fundraiser for Lakeshore Food Club.
The Ice Bowl tournament has been held nationally for years, raising money for food banks. This is its first year in Mason County, according to Kayleen Moffitt, who co-owns Grip N Rip with Tyler Martinsen.
Moffitt said the decision to host the event was made because the Lakeshore Food Club is near and dear to her heart.
“When COVID first happened, the Lakeshore Food Club was a huge savior for us — me especially,” she said. “They helped me a lot. Having this opportunity to be able to give back to such an amazing local organization — we couldn’t pass up the chance to do something like that.”
Entry fee for the disc golf tournament is $20 and people can register up to the day of the event at www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Grip_N_Rip_Ice_Bowl_2022, according to Moffitt.
Check-in is from 9 to 9:45 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Moffitt said each disc-golfer is asked to bring a minimum of five items for that will go to the food club. The items can be a canned food, boxed food, household essentials such as toothpaste, baby food, body wash, among others.
“We encourage people to bring more because this is for a great cause,” she said.
Everyone who signs up for the tournament and brings their five items, will get a raffle ticket.
“Any extra item they bring they will get extra raffle tickets for a chance to win a disc or a T-shirt,” she said. “We will also have items people can purchase the day of the tournament.”
Player can also purchase mulligans for $2.
There will be hot chocolate and chili for $5 to warm players up after the tournament and before raffle and awards ceremony takes place, according to Moffitt.
She said the slogan for the Ice Bowl is “No wimps, no Whiners.”
Moffitt encourages players of all skill levels to come out and have a good time for a good cause.
“It will be chilly,” she said. “We are targeting players from all skill levels at our tournaments. Most of the tournaments we put on will not be sanctioned. They are for fun and that is the main goal, to get families active, all you need is to bring a good attitude and have fun to experience something new.”
Moffitt said there is not a limit on the number of disc-golfers who can participate.
“The more the merrier,” she said. “We are just really excited to do something in the winter.”