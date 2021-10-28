Local disc golfers have been working on their short game inside at Grip N Rip Disc Golf as owners Kayleen Moffitt and Tyler Martinsen started a Thursday night disc golf putting league at their store located at 5770 W. U.S. 10 in Ludington.
Moffitt said the putting league will take place Thursday evenings throughout the course of the winter season, with exceptions at Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
The putting league is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, and it costs $5 to participate each week.
Moffitt said participants will receive a scoring sheet, which is a great way to keep track of how the player has progressed throughout the season.
“At the end of the putting league season, we are planning on handing out trophies to most improved or most fun to be around,” she said.
Moffitt said they will have a precision basket, which is single-chained and will be elevated and harder to hit and, which makes it harder to score.
She said there are several baskets throughout the store including one with a fake tree. That’s also a challenge.
“You have to throw around the tree, that is more of a finesse station,” she said. “We will also do a bonus round which can be anything for a straddle-putt or forehand-up shots or just random fun stuff that you do not use all the time but it is nice to practice it.”
She said markers are set at different distances at each hole.
“You get five putts at each station, those would be from 15, 20, 25 to 30 feet,” she said. “There are four stations set up around the store for the putting league.”
Moffitt said this league is set up to keep people active and working on their game during the winter.
“Putting is one of the most important things in disc golf. It’s one of the aspects that can make or break your game,” she said.
In the first two weeks of the putting league, they have had a good number of players take part.
“It has been anywhere from six to 10 players,” she said.
Moffitt said the league is a safe place to come where you can ask questions about the game or get advice from other players.
“It is really great to get everyone together and have fun and practice something that everyone needs to improve on,” she said.
She said people can go at their own pace in the putting league.
Grip N Rip Disc Golf opened its doors in March and have done well in the first seven months.
“We have gotten so much community support,” she said. “It has been humbling to know that the local community is supporting us just as much as we support them.”
Moffitt mentioned that they will begin a youth putting league that will be on Tuesday evening probably starting in mid-November, but anyone interested in learning more about that can call Moffitt or Martinsen at the store at (231) 425-3488.
The store is also working on an indoor driving area that can be rented out during the winter months.
“We are going to do dropdown netting and padding,” she said. “That will be an area where people can come in out of the cold and work on their drives to kinda keep everything in balance throughout the winter.”
Moffitt said they are hoping that will be completed in mid-November as well.