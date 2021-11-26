Grip N Rip Disc Golf business owners Kayleen Moffitt and Tyler Martinsen recently won a pitch competition aimed at promoting outdoor recreation.
The couple own and operate the business located at 5770 W. U.S. 10 in Ludington. Moffit, one of five winners of the regional competition, received $5,000 in free business consulting services.
“I thought the pitch competition sounded like a really good opportunity,” she said.
Moffit said the business received $2,500 in advertisement with Fuze Media and $2,500 in merchandising for apparel in Fremont.
“We are working with both of them to do branding and advertising,” she said. “We also have free business consulting online and can use whenever we have question.”
Moffit said with any new business it is hard to focus on anything besides inventory when first starting out.
“With this they are going to be printing out T-shits, dry-fits, joggers and sweat shirts so we are going to be having a little bit of everything,” Moffit said.
She said they just had just gotten done with going through the design process of their branding and were hopeful to have some of that apparel before Christmas.
“With inventory levels, it is really hard to kind of guess and see whats in stock as far as the apparel goes for them to stamp,” she said.
What the pitch has done is provide the couple with a huge opportunity for their business.
“This is very humbling. We are very grateful to have this chance, with not having the extra funds to focus on anything but inventory and paying bills,” she said.
Moffit said through the summer she was asked about apparel or whether the business had anything with its brand and with this pitch competition this will provide them with a chance to provide customers with an apparel line.
“To be able to get all of that stuff in our store is life-changing,” she said.
The competition, the first-of-a-kind pitch competition for outdoor recreation businesses in west Michigan was a collaboration of The Right Place, Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
They partnered last month for pitch competition focusing on providing growth opportunities to outdoor recreation small businesses. Entrepreneurs from Oceana, Newaygo, Lake and Mason counties were invited to submit their ideas for consideration. Seven finalists were chosen to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges via Zoom on Oct. 27. The top five participants received $5,000 worth of business support services to help advance their business idea.
The MEDC provided $25,000 for this event. In lieu of cash prizes, winners received prize packages worth up to $5,000. Local service providers were identified to create the prize packages, including services such as merchandising, photography and geo-targeted marketing. Each finalist was able to choose the support package that best fits their business. The event not only supported budding entrepreneurs, but also supported several local companies, further strengthening Michigan’s supply chain.
Besides Moffit the four other winner of the competition were:
• Theresa Irving, Duneberry Farms in Oceana County where the business plans to open a disc golf course with pro shop to be located on her Silver Lake-area U-Pick fruit farm, opening 2022.
Tim Liberty, Camp Box in Newaygo County where it rents, delivers, sets up and tears down of camping and offers outdoor recreation supplies. It is launching in 2022 with 50-mile service area surrounding Newaygo County.
Joseph Neumann, North Rivers Lodge in Lake County, which is a rustic resort offering flyfishing lessons and a new fly shop on site, expanding to year-round use. It is currently open in Luther.
Mark Robbins, Fishin Freakz in Oceana County, which designs and sells fishing tackle (floats, lines, hooks). It’s tackle is being distributed to 40 stores after officially launching in May 2021.