SCOTTVILLE — Steven Griswold has been selected as the newest trustee on the Mason County Central Board of Education, and will be sworn in after the first of the year.
The decision was made Monday during the school board’s meeting, held virtually via Google Meet. Griswold was picked by the board after an interview session prior to the board’s regular meeting.
Griswold will fill the board seat left vacant by Jeff Barnett in November. He was selected over two other candidates — Oscar Davila and Rebecca Frederick.
A fourth candidate who had initially submitted a letter of interest for the position, Tom McLouth, withdrew his name from consideration, citing a recent decision to purchase a property and move to a location outside of the MCC school district. McLouth did not participate in Monday’s interview.
During the interviews, candidates were each asked the same questions by board members, and Griswold, an attorney, received the highest ratings from board trustees with his answers.
“We have three applicants who are very, very well suited to the board, but we followed our rubric, and we’ll be recommending Steve Griswold to be serving that position on the board,” said Board President Jim Schulte.
Griswold told the board that his interest in education started at a young age, when his father was a teacher, then a superintendent, at Mason County Eastern. He developed a respect for the importance of public schools in the community.
“Public schools are really the tie that binds things together,” Griswold said.
Griswold — who has two kids, twins, both attending the Upper Elementary — is a lawyer, currently employed at Jacobs Engineering Group.
He said his professional and educational experience will benefit the board.
“(My) work and educational experience provided me with some different insights I could share with the board to help solve problems that come up,” Griswold stated during the interview.
His main priority is helping the school district navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic.
“We need to make sure that we ensure the educational welfare of the students. That’s the top priority,” he said.
As for challenges facing the district and public schools in general, Griswold said the most pressing matter is making sure that the “highest level of education possible while we’re dealing with COVID.”
“First and foremost, that’s the near-term issue. I’ve talked to teachers… and it’s been a struggle,” Griswold added.
When asked if he’d have any problem putting aside his own views if they were in opposition to certain rules or bylaws, Griswold said he has plenty of experience with that as a result of his profession.
“I have to do that in my day-to-day work,” he said. “It’s drilled into us in law school that you have to set aside your personal feelings.… I would absolutely be able to (do that).”
However, he said that he would be willing to advocate for a change in bylaws if it was the wish of the board as a whole.
Schulte asked which programs Griswold might be willing to cut if the district found itself in a state of fiscal extremes in the wake of the pandemic. He replied that a comprehensive understanding of the problem would be needed in order to make an informed decision.
“I would want to understand the nature of the cuts and what’s causing it,” Griswold said, cautioning against making short-term cuts to programs that would lead to students leaving the district.
“If you cut one area, is that going to undermine your future?” he asked.
Following the interviews, Griswold was unanimously approved by the board when it reconvened for its regular meeting.
He will become a voting member after the first of the year.