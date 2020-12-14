SCOTTVILLE — Steven Griswold has been appointed as the newest trustee on the Mason County Central Board of Education.
The decision was made Monday during the school board’s meeting, held via Google Meet.
Griswold will fill the board seat left vacant by Jeff Barnett in November. He was selected over two other candidates — Oscar Davila and Rebecca Frederick.
A fourth candidate, Tom McLouth, had initially submitted a letter of interest for the position, but withdrew his name from consideration, citing a recent decision to purchase a property and relocate to outside the MCC school district. McLouth did not participate in Monday’s interview.
During the interviews, candidates were each asked the same questions by board members, and Griswold, an attorney, received the highest ratings from board trustees with his answers.
“We had three applicants who are very, very well suited to the board, but we followed our rubric, and we’ll be recommending Steve Griswold to be serving that position on the board,” Board President Jim Schulte said.
