PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The winner of the Homemaker of the Year Award was announced at the Western Michigan Fair on Wednesday evening, and it went to Christiana Griswold.
To be considered for the award, participants must enter into at least five of the eight categories of adult crafts at the fair at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
Second place went to Jeanne Knuth, third place went to Casey Leese, and fourth place went to Amanda Hepworth.
Kanute, Leese, and Hepworth have all exhibited in past fairs, but this year was Griswold’s first time entering anything in the fair.
“I entered, I think, almost every category as far as for the domestic arts, the farm crops, the antiques, and the floriculture,” said Griswold.
Griswold was proud of entering “a little bit of everything,” but is undecided on entering again next year due to the amount of work that goes into it.
“It felt kind of like a panicked mess at the end trying to get things checked in,” Griswold explained that she had difficulty with the process and some of her projects didn’t get entered correctly.
Despite the challenges, Griswold earned two trophies in the floriculture barn and three in the domestic arts barn, as well as the 2023 Homemaker Award.
“I was not expecting to win,” said Griswold, “I felt like I would’ve been disappointed if I didn’t, because it’s a lot of work to do. It’s almost like a relief, like ‘alright, all that work paid off.’”