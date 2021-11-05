The complexity of 2020 and 2021 created a storm of multiple unfortunate situations that have required Americans to live with less every day. The global pandemic is still forcing companies to shut down operations. Employee shortages and wage hikes continue to rise. Cybersecurity challenges, the tension in the Middle East continues, and seemingly endless natural disasters have all contributed to the economic storm of the past two years.
We see, as one writer described, meteoric increases in basic needs. For example, in the past year, housing costs have risen 19.7%, gas prices jumped more than $1 per gallon, utilities are on average 10% more nationwide, healthcare costs are up 4.5%, childcare is up by 40%, and finally, food costs have soared by 31% in 2021.
As we narrow our focus away from national and global headlines, it is no secret that it costs us all more to pay for basic needs in Mason County than it did just one year ago. Unfortunately, many of our Mason County neighbors are buried under these rising costs and feel overwhelmed as they have to choose between prescriptions, medical care, housing, and food. Yes, food is the most basic of needs. While it is true that state and federal benefits have increased over the past 18 months, the increase in benefits, especially for those who do not have school-aged children in their homes, did not keep pace with the inflation rate we are all experiencing every turn.
Given this, many of our neighbors in Mason County have turned to the Lakeshore Food Club (LFC) in Ludington for affordable food options; the number of families LFC serves has doubled in just the past month. LFC serves all residents in Mason County who live, work or have a student in a Mason County school (including West Shore Community College) and they live at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.
The LFC strives every day to accomplish its mission to “provide dignified access to nutritious foods and essential resources.” Qualified Members can join the LFC for only $10 a month, which gives them allotted points as their currency to shop for fresh, wholesome, nutritious foods. The freshest, healthiest foods cost the least amount of points, and unhealthier foods cost more points. Recently, we surveyed our members by asking a simple question; “Why do you shop at the Lakeshore Food Club?” The most common answers we received over and over by households of all makeups were:
“Our benefits just don’t last as long as they used to. At LFC, I can choose food that my family not only needs but also enjoys. The selection is amazing! It’s always fresh and high quality.”
We at the LFC are continuously searching for ways to reach our Mason County residents in need. But, unfortunately, many of our residents cannot travel to the LFC in Ludington. In response, the LFC has a mobile pantry in Fountain that it sponsors with the help of Feeding America once a month. More than 90% of the participants are senior citizens.
The LFC relies on the community’s support. Individual and organizational donors and local grants are our sole support. We do not receive federal or state funds, and all donations help our neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Thirty-five active, consistent volunteers passionately support our two full-time staff people.
As you prepare for your Thanksgiving meal this year, please remember our neighbors who are food insecure this holiday season. For more information on how to become involved with a donation or to be a volunteer, go to www.lakeshorefoodclub.org, or visit us at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington. LFC is a non-profit 501©3, and donations are tax-deductible.
If you live, work or have students in Mason County and live at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines, we encourage you to join the Lakeshore Food Club. For more information, visit us at 920 E. Tinkham Avenue in Ludington or at www.lakeshorefoodclub.org. We are open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. You are welcome here.