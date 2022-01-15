It was only about 12 degrees on Saturday morning when a group took to Ludington Avenue to celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.
The actual federal holiday in Martin Luther King’s honor was on Monday, but his birthday was two days prior, and organizers behind the demonstration thought it would be a fitting time to honor the Civil Rights leader on what would have been his 93rd birthday.
Pamela Blair and Barry Matthews, who co-facilitated the demonstration, said the purpose of the event was two-fold. In addition to commemorating King, the group had some opinions about voting rights that it wanted to share with passing motorists, many of whom honked.
Blair said she recently read of a speech by King in 1957 in which he strongly supported the necessity of voting rights for all and the retention of voting rights.
“So the two go together,” she said.
Alongside signs with messages like “Happy birthday MLK!” and quotes from King, there were signs promoting changes in voting rights legislation.
“We are concerned about threats to our democracy, and we agree with Martin Luther King that voting is an essential duty and right in order to protect our democracy,” said Blair. “I was hoping that the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill and the Freedom to Vote Act would pass. I didn’t realize when I was making posters that the decision had been decided.”
The Lewis Act proposed requiring notice for changes in voting policies, banned early poll closures and established a review process for federal voting changes that might be discriminatory to some groups.
The Freedom to Vote Act proposed requiring states to conduct post-election audits for federal elections, established Election Day as a federal holiday and required all campaigns to disclose fundraising and spending.
“But we’re not giving up. We’re hoping that one day that will change, and we’ll have more secure voting rights,” Blair said.
Matthews said he’s concerned not only about voting rights, but about people’s desire and ability to get out to the polls.
“I think we really need to get everyone to vote, and it seems like there’s a concerted effort to prevent that for a lot of people,” Matthews said. “I do wish more people took advantage of their vote in the last election and in future elections … but they’re making it harder and harder in many states.
“Luckily Michigan has a split government, and we passed that constitutional amendment on absentee ballots, which I think will be a godsend for us.”
The demonstration was sponsored by the Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff discussion group, which convenes to talk about divisive political issues.
The group next meets on Feb. 9, and Blair said everyone is invited.
“We talk about things that are hard to talk about, and we encourage people from both the left and the right side of the political spectrum to come,” she said. “We’d love to hear what … people have to say about some of the very important political issues today.”