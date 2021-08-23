A small group of family and friends — all wearing matching Mason County Mutts T-shirts — found a shady spot to set up their chairs at Rotary Park and enjoy the Suds on the Shore Beer and Wine Festival.
The group has always supported Suds on the Shore, but this year they decided to help the animal welfare organization on their T-shirts, too.
One of the members, Rebecca Hunt, said it’s become a tradition for the group to attend the for United Way benefit in matching shirts. This year, she said they wanted to support another cause by doing a “fundraiser within a fundraiser,” that would benefit Mason County Mutts as well.
“We contacted Mason County Mutts and worked with them to make customized shirts for our group,” Hunt said. “So we are supporting Mason County Mutts through the purchase of the T-shirts as well as the United Way.”
Mason County Mutts President Sara Lutz said Hunt contacted her organization about doing a mini fundraiser at Suds on the Shore, and they all worked together on a design for the T-shirts.
Lutz said about $340 was raised for Mason County Mutts through the Hunt family’s efforts. She said the money from T-shirt sales will go toward veterinary costs for animals in need.
“(The money goes to) vet care, mostly for both our fosters and for animals at Mason County Animal Control that require extra care,” Lutz said.
Hunt said her group has worn matching shirts for the past three years at Suds on the Shore. She said it has been fun and rewarding to support two causes at once.
“We were really pumped to do the fundraiser within a fundraiser this year,” Hunt said. “We hope this will become something that other groups will want to do in the future. It’s our call to action.”