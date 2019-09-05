The City of Ludington does what it can to remove invasive plant species from public areas, said Ludington Department of Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney, but unfortunately, most of the problematic plants are on private property.
“People need to be aware,” Stickney told the Daily News. “We know because we drive down alleys every day and see the problem getting worse and worse. But a lot of it is outside of the public rights of way, so there’s not much we can do about it.
“Residents have to start addressing some of it on their own,” he said, adding that people should learn about the resources available to battle invasive plants.
Four public works employees and a few community members attended a demonstration about removing invasive plants led by workers from the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) and the Mason-Lake Conservation District Wednesday morning.
For more information and to schedule a site visit for invasive plant removal, call Zach Peklo at (248) 210-6047, email zach.peklo@macd.org or visit www.northcountryinvasives.org.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Thursday's Ludington Daily News.