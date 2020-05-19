Monday marked the 100th anniversary of the creation of the position of chief petty officer, and the local veterans marked the occasion by placing U.S. Coast Guard flags at Ludington’s Lakeview Cemetery.
Local veterans braved the rain, wind and cooler temperatures to place Coast Guard flags at the gravestones of guard servicemen and servicewomen at Lakeview Cemetery. U.S. Coast Guard veterans Lysle Hansberger, Al Benson and Scott Ruterbusch placed a flag at the grave of fallen guardsmen.
Congress first authorized the Coast Guard to use the promotion to chief petty officer in 1920. The grade of chief petty officer was established for the U.S. Navy in 1893.
