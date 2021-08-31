Kyle Gurzynski loves his hometown, he loves what he does, he loves his family and his enthusiasm for all three is evident when he talks about any or all of them.
Gurzynski, the executive vice president at Safe Harbor Credit Union, was presented with the Michigan Credit Union League’s Young Professional of the Year award at the annual convention and exposition of credit unions at the Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City last week.
Gurzynski, 34, said the award is given to one young professional or individual who is 40 years old or younger.
He received the award for his work with other young professionals within the Michigan Credit Union League. Gurzynski started a young professional group called FUEL — which stands for Fueling, Uplifting, Educating Leaders — Michigan. The group meets quarterly to go over things like professional development and goal-setting.
Gurzynski believes the future of the credit union is in its young professionals.
The group was formed just before COVID-19 hit, so after having a few in-person meetings, the group needed to meet via the Zoom video-conferencing application.
Gurzynski is also the chair of the Michigan Credit Union Foundation which gives money to credit unions within the MCUL for underserved businesses.
“The foundation gave money to a businesses in Jackson so they could grow their business,” he said. “That business was underserved and under represented. That was the foundation’s goal for this year was to help minority-owned businesses to grow their business.”
He is an executive team member of the Paul Bunyan Chapter of Credit Unions which serves the Michigan counties of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Kallaska, Leelanau, Emmet, Charlevoix, Missaukee, Osceola, Lake, Mason and Wexford.
Gurzynski believes his commitment and passion for his job caught the attention of the president of the MCUL and that’s why he was awarded with the honor of being named the young professional of the year.
“I want to make sure that people know these young professionals, especially in the credit union, have so much to give,” he said. “Young professionals just want an opportunity to prove themselves, to be looked at as someone who can move into a leadership role someday. They want to be groomed, and they want someone to teach them the ropes.”
Gurzynski said the team at Safe Harbor Credit Union is one of the best.
“We take pride in promoting from within,” he said. “People see how well Safe Harbor is doing. It is not just about me, we have a great team.”
Gurzynski said because Safe Harbor is a local credit union, it allows for the ability to help out in the community. When it built its new headquarters along U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, it was able to use about 70 percent local contractors.
“It all comes back to helping our community.”