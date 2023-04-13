Is there a path forward for the Ludington Gus Macker tournament after this summer?
That’s what Macker founder Scott McNeal hopes to find out, and the sooner, the better.
“This is a priority for us over the next month — to see if it’s gonna work,” McNeal told the Daily News on Thursday, following Wednesday’s announcement that the Chamber Alliance of Mason County will not continue its contract with the charity basketball tournament after 2023.
McNeal plans to meet with Ludington officials sometime in June to see what the city is open to.
As things stand, this year’s Macker — set for June 17-18 at Stearns Park beach — is the last on the books for Ludington. But the Ludington tournament is one of the biggest in the nation and McNeal is hoping to keep it going in some capacity, even if that means he has to step in and take over for a while.
McNeal said he’s taken on ownership of a few other Macker tournaments in recent years while attempting to find agencies, organizations, businesses and nonprofits at the local level that are willing to take the helm in the long term.
“I’ve owned (the tournament) in a couple cases for a year or two while I try to find a new group, a new organization,” McNeal said. “The biggest challenge is that the size and the magnitude of the Ludington event is probably intimidating to some organizations.”
He said he’s reached out to Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster to set up a time to talk. He’s not exactly sure who he’ll speak to, but he said he’s going to pound the pavement a bit in the city to see what’s possible.
“I’m going to give a presentation to some of the city groups to see if they’re interested in a different model from what the Chamber did in the past,” he said.
Foster confirmed he’s had conversations with McNeal, and he stated he’s expecting the Macker founder to either present a request that for a corporate-based tournament, or it’s likely the event won’t continue in the city.
“If Macker wants to come in and host it, they’re doing it as a for-profit entity,” Foster said, adding that if Macker pays for the services it receives, the city will be happy to find an outcome that works. Otherwise, that’ll be that.
McNeal said Macker does not generate enough to function as a for-profit entity. He’s hoping area nonprofit groups and organizations will express an interest in helping the tournament, and “keeping it local.”
“I’m looking for someone to take on the responsibility,” he said.
He’s seen some success with that in Belding, where the Macker headquarters is located.
“When I run the event in Belding … we have 12 to 25 nonprofits and we donate to each of the nonprofits for participating in the events,” he said. “So I’m able to get assistance. School organizations and other local nonprofit groups jump in to help me put it on.”
If the tournament does continue after this year, McNeal expects he might have to “put the fire out initially” in 2024 to prevent the event from losing its momentum.
Either way, he’ll need the city’s support, and that’s why he plans to talk to city officials first.
McNeal said he hasn’t reached out to any other organizations, but he’d love to hear from them.
Interested organizations can contact McNeal by emailing scott@macker.com or by calling (616) 745-4436.
McNeal said the Chamber has offered to help him network and find a footing for a possible continuation of the tournament.
“Thank goodness that the Chamber has offered to help me in transitioning,” he said. “They’ve been very helpful. … I can’t say enough about the Chamber’s positive relationship with us over the years.”
McNeal said he understands why the Chamber opted not to continue its contract, noting that participation isn’t what it once was, sponsorship is growing harder to find and there might be some degree of burnout among organizers who’ve been involved for decades.
“I think one of the challenges that Ludington’s always had … is you have so many events in your community, and I think finding the sponsorship in the community is really hard. And this committee that’s been doing it, some of the members have been doing it for 30 years,” he said.
But the Ludington tournament is one of Macker’s “landmark, premier events,” according to McNeal, and he wants it to keep going.
“In the last 10, 12 years, it’s definitely the largest event we’ve had,” he said. “Because it’s there at the beach, it’s been one of our most successful events for a while.”
Aside from the Ludington tournament’s popularity, McNeal also wants it to continue because the Macker as a whole is marking a major milestone soon, and he wants the city to be part of it.
“It’s the 50th anniversary of Gus Macker next year, and I don’t want to lose Ludington on the 50th,” he said.