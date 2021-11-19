Five events proposed to be held in Ludington are up for the city council’s approval at their next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in city hall.
The soonest one is Aglow on the Avenue Holiday Parade on Nov. 26 in Rotary Park. The parade would begin at 6 p.m.
Entries would line up on Court and Lewis streets and merge together onto Ludington Avenue. The parade would then go east down the avenue to Harrison Street and head northbound to the public parking area.
The Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament is proposed to return to Ludington from June 18-19 in Stearns Park.
The Pure Ludington Brrrewfest is proposed to be held Jan. 29 in Stearns Park. A tent would be set up with mobile heaters, and 25 Michigan brewers would set up pop-up tents throughout the plaza. Alcohol would be served from 1 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 29.
The Ludington Offshore Classic fishing competition is proposed for July 11-17 in Waterfront Park. The Gold Coast Artisan Fair is proposed to return on Aug. 13-14 in Rotary Park.
All five events are put on by the Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
In other business, the council will also:
- Set a public hearing for the 2022 budget and capital improvement plan;
- consider adopting ordinances allowing accessory dwelling units in the city and busking in the downtown area;
- hold the first presentation of an ordinance regulating the installation of small cell wireless facilities;
- hold the first presentation of an ordinance increasing the possible number of short-term rental units in the city to 50;
- consider a change order decreasing the cost of work on the Department of Public Works salt barn by $7,500 for a missed schedule and poor concrete slab finish;
- consider a change order decreasing the cost of improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant by $13,947.08 and a contract amendment adjusting for the change;
- consider an amendment with the Republic Services waste collection contract reflecting a new count of houses in the city and consolidated language;
- consider adopting an ordinance increasing the number of seats on the Tree Advisory Board to seven members; and
consider an appeal of a Freedom of Information Act request by Tom Rotta for records on an October car-pedestrian crash at James and Loomis streets.