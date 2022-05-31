Registration has been extended for the three-on-three Gus Macker charity basketball tournament at Stearns Park Beach. The 30th anniversary of the event in Ludington is set for June 18 and 19, with bracket play for athletes of all ages.
Register by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at macker.com/local/ludington-mi.
Gus Macker in Ludington is a charity event, benefiting local sports and service clubs. Organizers are looking forward to making significant donations again this year. The event is organized by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and supported by numerous business sponsors.
In 2019, Ludington tournament resulted in over $27,500 in donations back to the community. The Family Resource Center and high school athletic departments were among the recipients.
A slam-dunk contest, music, Gus Macker merchandise and trophies will be part of the fun on tournament grounds during Father’s Day weekend.
“We have heard that there is a misunderstanding that Macker is not happening this year, and we want to make sure people know, Macker is back," said chamber president and CEO Brandy Miller. “It’s not too late to register, so sign up quickly to be part of the fun.”
Gus Macker tournaments are designed for basketball players who love the fun of the driveway game — male or female, from age 7 to 70-plus, short and tall, the most experienced or those with little or no experience who just want to play. Gus Macker holds 40 tournaments across the U.S. each year, and historically, Ludington has been the largest in the nation.