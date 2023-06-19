Next to a calm Lake Michigan, the final Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball games were played Sunday at Stearns Park, capping off a 31-year run for the charity basketball tournament.
The two-day event drew more than 560 teams playing on 40 courts, with thousands of players and spectators coming to the area one final time.
Weather conditions were ideal for both days, Saturday had a chilly start to the morning but reached into the low 70s; Sunday was a little warmer, with highs in the upper 70s with little to no wind.
Teams battled Sunday for the chance to bring home the final Gus Macker trophies to be handed out in Ludington.
Macker founder Scott McNeal was in attendance, and he said he was feeling melancholy about the tournament being the last for Ludington.
He said people from Ludington have put a lot of time and effort into running the charity basketball tournament over the years.
“The main thing for me is that everybody knows we are really happy with what we have been able to accomplish here,” McNeal said. “But also, (it’s) sad because it is the last one in Ludington.”
McNeal said he made some cherished memories of the Ludington tournament over the years.
“The memories for me are how many people come to this event,” he said, adding that during the last 20 years, Ludington’s Macker event has been the one people most wanted to participate in.
“You run into people that played back in Belding, played here, played there — they play one time a year and they want that to be Ludington,” he said. “That is a special thing for your town to take away from this is — that, of all the events that we put on during the year, Ludington is the one people want to come to.”
He remembers coming to Ludington on a Saturday evening one year, just after a big storm rolled through after play ended on the tournament’s opening day. The storm lifted the Macker retail tent into the trees.
“My staff were taking all the Macker T-shirts and shorts to the local laundromats to dry them before play resumed on Sunday,” he said.
McNeal said for obvious reasons, the fact that the tournament takes place on the beach is a big draw.
“The amount of work that this town has put into the event is impressive,” he said. “Ludington has been the perfect place to hold this tournament.”
Brandy Miller, president of the Chamber Alliance of Mason County, which sponsors the tournament, said that the Macker has been one of the signature Ludington iconic events for many years.
“To have that recognition of a signature event for 31 years is something that we should all be proud of,” she said. “A lot of the time it is people’s first introduction to Ludington, then they fall in love with the area and they keep coming back.
“Beyond the impact of the event, there is that lingering impact of people discovering our community and falling in love with it.”
Miller said it’s hard not to wonder why the event is not continuing, but staffing and cost factored into the decision.
“There is a lot of work that goes into this event,” she said. “It takes a lot of sponsorship support, it takes a lot of volunteers. We have close to 400 volunteers that it takes to make this event happen. It is a very costly endeavor and all of those factors combined made entering into another three-year contract (with Macker) something that we were not willing to risk at this point.”
Miller said the city is grateful for the Macker during the past 31 years and she hopes that, at some point, it might be able to resume in some fashion.