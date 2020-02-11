Habitat for Humanity of Mason County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for its upcoming project to build a home for a U.S. Armed Forces veteran in the area.
Executive Director Jamie Healy said the community came out to attend the goundbreaking at the location of the veteran build site — which is at 5463 W. Snead Drive in Pere Marquette Township — and to meet the future occupant of the home, Fred Reader Jr.
“We had a great turn out for our groundbreaking,” Healy said. “Roughly 40 people attended.”
Healy, along with Pere Marquette Fire Chief Larry Gaylord, Habitat for Humanity President Steve Winczewski, Rick Plummer, representing the veteran community and Reader Jr. took gold-plated spades to the snow-packed earth to mark the space during the Monday afternoon ceremony.
Volunteers to help with the build are currently being sought, and Habitat is also still working to raise funds for the project, according to Healy.
Healy said the home will be a modular structure. Construction is expected to be complete by summer.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Healy at (231) 843-7888.
People who wish to make donations to help with the veteran build can do so through the Habitat for Humanity of Mason County office at 1916 W. U.S. 10 in Scottville. Contributions can also be made online at www.masoncountyhabitat.org.
