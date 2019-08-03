Projects in Third Ward, Sixth Ward to begin in September
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County has received a $40,700 grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) to help fund neighborhood improvement projects in the City of Ludington.
Jamie Healy, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, said the funds would be used specifically for projects in the Third Ward and Sixth Ward, emphasizing that the grant is specific to these areas.
MSHDA announced the communities throughout the state that would benefit from its Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) grants on Thursday. Habitat for Humanity of Mason County was one of 37 governments and nonprofit agencies statewide to receive funds, which totaled $1.4 million.
Healy said it’s the first time Habitat for Humanity of Mason County has received the grant.
“It’s exciting for us — a new venture for us to get some state funding,” she said. “It’s been a little while since (state funding was last received), so we’re excited about this. It will help some homeowners and help the community.”
The Third Ward and Sixth Ward were selected based on need, Healy said. The neighborhoods were first identified during a market analysis of areas where there was significant blight, which was conducted in 2015.
The projects are expected to be underway by the beginning of September, according to Healy.
Homeowners who meet the necessary criteria, live in the Third Ward or Sixth Ward and who are interested having their neighborhoods considered for the upcoming projects can pick up applications at the Habitat Re-Store, 1916 W. U.S. 10, Scottville; or at the Lakeshore Resource Network building at 920 E. Tikham Ave., Healy said.
Application information can also be found at the Habitat for Humanity of Mason County website, www.masoncountyhabitat.org.
Read the full story in Saturday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.