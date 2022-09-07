The home of Richard St. John, at 708 W. Haight St., has been selected by the Mason County Garden Club as the September Garden of the Month.
The front of the home has both garden vegetables and flowers including a cucumber vine climbing up the front of the house, beets, squash, marigolds and garden stone crop.
Along the side of the home facing the alley is a foundation flower bed including black- eyed Susans, southern globe thistle, a Jerusalem artichoke and a great blue lobelia.
The backyard features a very attractive garden shed painted with a lakeshore scene, including a lighthouse, in blues, yellow and white. Squash vines and potato plants accent the shed.
Walk by this well-tended home and down the alley to view all of the details included in the gardens.
Visit the Mason County Garden Club’s Facebook page or website, at www.masoncountygardenclub.org, for more photos and information regarding. September’s Garden of the Month is the last until spring 2023.