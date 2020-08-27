PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The smiles were wide for Vic Burwell and Bill Anderson.
The pair of Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors members were excited to show off a renovation project the hall undertook with its space at Historic White Pine Village called, “Beyond the Game: The Value of Sports.”
Outside the door, they encouraged those who visit to turn to their right and listen to a pre-recorded message by Anderson about the hall.
“What we wanted to do was create more of an attraction than just our athletes,” said Burwell, the hall’s president. “We think that we captured that.”
The Mason County Historical Society, which oversees both the village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum, is opening up what are considered museums within the village property that house many collections from organizations. The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame is one such entity.
“This is the beginning of our legacy campaign at the village,” said Rebecca Berringer, executive director for the historical society. “What we are moving towards is that we have a lot of these collections and partnerships with other organizations such as the sports hall of fame, the (Scottville) Clown Band and different organizations like that where we house their collections and tell their stories. We have those scattered throughout the village.
“When we do our new (admission) building, we’ll have museums at the village and it will hold all of these local collections,” she said. “We’re in the first phase of that. This is a temporary housing facility until we get the new admissions center up and going. It gives people an idea of what the future looks like with our local history with other organizations such as the sports hall of fame.”
Before, the hall of fame was in the Max K. Rahn Building, sharing space with the automobile museum. There were numerous displays, plaques and descriptions on the members of the hall that were inducted since 2005.
“There’s the aspects of life lessons. There’s the aspects of the value of sports and there’s the aspects of sports heritage and the recognition of our athletes,” Burwell said. “The fifth one is the association of the car museum to the total aspect of what is here.”
The building has been renamed, and space has been remodeled thanks in part to consultant Valerie VanHeest. The hall of fame portion is bigger, but the displays in the center of the building describe six areas, Burwell said: overcoming adversity, dedication and perseverence, respect for the game, leadership, teamwork and developing discipline.
“These six life lessons are the core of what we’re trying to say that that’s the value of sports,” he said. “It reinforces these things that you help be successful.”
The life lessons have examples from professional athletes and local athletes. Burwell said Ludington, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central and Free Soil high schools were represented in the displays along with many of the colleges in the state, too. There are different genders and races represented, too.
Along the east wall are descriptions of some of the longstanding legacies with Mason County sports, from the five-time Ludington High School gymnastics teams to the Jensen family and the MacPhail family’s baseball lineage to fastpitch softball both for the men and for the 32-time district title winning Mason County Eastern Cardinals.
“The fact that these young ladies won the state championship five times in a row, and we know we were the first high school in Michigan to achieve that,” Anderson said. “When people look at that, they’re going to say, ‘Wow, how can this be?” They’re going to remember that. At that time, it didn’t matter what class you were in.”
Pointing toward memorabilia from Luke and Murphy Jensen from the French Open, Burwell said there is a bigger package.
“There’s a combination of memorabilia and there’s a legacy,” he said. “It ties into why we’re here.”
“I think the sum total, if people take the time to catch the gist of it, are going to say, ‘I’m not going to undersell this community again,’” Anderson said. “This is top-drawyer achievement.”
Along the west wall are depictions of lessons learned by some of the members of the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame. The displays are meant to be on a rotating basis.
“We reached out to each of our athletes and asked them what they felt they learned from the game,” Burwell said. “This is what they came back with.”
Above the displays along the walls are the plaques for the hall of fame members.
“We thought it was kind of cool because they’re looking down from a perch,” Burwell said. “We’ve got plenty of room to add another layer. We’ve got 15 years worth of space.”
The north wall includes ways for patrons to measure up against the height of several pro athletes on the west side. On the east is where the current class of Mason County Sports Hall of Fame inductees have their plaques stationed along with the male and female athletes of the year. Also within the space are interactive things that can be done such as testing a person’s grip and the speed of their eye-hand coordination.
A touch screen near the plaques allows visitors to cycle through the various biographies of the members of the hall of fame as well as the athletes of the year.
“People like that interactivity,” Anderson said.
Throughout the displays, a theme of Beyond the Game ties it all together.
“These life lessons talk about things happened and how these people have looked at it,” Burwell said.
The plan is to expand on the touch-screen with more information on some of the key locations in sports history.
“There are places our athletes played in our county that really hold a lot of memories and a lot of the legacies,” Anderson said, referring to Free Soil’s old gymnasium, the McPhail Field softball complex and Hawley Gymnasium at Ludington High School.
The hall of fame, at one time, attempted to create a space in downtown Ludington to display the hall and more. In late 2019, the hall sold the old branch of PNC Bank to the historical society. The historical society is planning to convert the space into a research center and library while also housing its administrative offices.
The car museum — now dubbed Traveling in Time — also received some work, too. Berringer said the hall donated the drywall and assisted in rearranging the car museum that is housed in the same building as the hall of fame. There was a mural, too, of a garage placed over the north wall. A collection of photos, too, of cars during the early days of baseball are on display thanks to Anderson’s photo collection.
After the deal was completed, the hall of fame’s board shifted its attention back to its location at Historic White Pine Village. But what’s on display for the public starting Tuesday will change again in the future as the historical society is working on making sweeping changes at the village that includes the hall of fame.
With the hall of fame’s display, Berringer said it shows the partnerships the historical society has.
“(The partnership shows) how to really preserve and present the history of our area in a way that is compelling, engaging and helps people walk away learning about the area. The (Mason County) Sports Hall of Fame has done a phenomenal job of taking sports and tying that into the very important life lessons from that. This is definitely that beginning of that future of what’s to come.”