As the leaves begin to change from green to reds, yellows and oranges and the night air begins to become a little crisper many area children and their families are beginning to get their Halloween costumes ready for classroom parties, community Halloween activities and trick-or-treating.
Downtown Ludington merchants will host trick-or-treating hours from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 30. Children and adults are encouraged to dress-up for this annual event. Ludington will also play host to the annual Run for Your Lives 5K/10K races. The start and finish line is at Legacy Plaza and participants are also encourages to dress-up. The event is from 9 to 11 a.m.
The community-wide trick-or-treating house are from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
Tents-N-Treats will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot (121 Nelson Road in Ludington).
In Scottville
Mason County Central Schools is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will take place at 310 W. Beryl St. The event will be held between the Mason County Central Middle School and the Upper Elementary school.
Trick-or-treating hours in Scottville are on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In Pentwater
The annual Spooktacular will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30 on the Village Green (231 S. Hancock St.)
Everyone who participates in the costume contest will receive goodie bags. The contest is from noon to 1 p.m. with registration beginning at noon.
The Spooky Scavenger Hunt in throughout downtown Pentwater will immediately follow from 1 to 2 p.m. Kids will compete in the scavenger hunt to find clues and win prizes. The first clue will be available for pickup on the Village Green or be posted on social media at 1 p.m.
Trick-or-treating through the downtown merchants begins at noon and goes to 2 p.m.
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will continue to evaluate how day-to-day changes with regards to COVID-19 will impact future events. Continue to check www.pentwater.org/calendar/ or the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce social media channels for event related updates.
Trick-or-Treating is planned for 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.
Kids and their families are welcome to trick-or-treat at homes in the village with their porch lights on. The Pentwater Fire Department will provide free homemade donuts at the station located at 486 E. Park St.
