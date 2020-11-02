Once 6 p.m. hit Saturday night, families were out in their Halloween best to go trick-or-treating in Ludington.
From characters from the video game “Minecraft” to pieces of bacon to a couple of cows and a cucumber and much more, kids of all ages were out and about to get their fill of Halloween treats.
Exactly how they were getting them, though, was different based on the homes they went.
Just on and around Brother Street between Staffon Street and Washington Avenue, kids were getting their treats in a variety of ways. Some homes had their porch lights on and as the trick-or-treaters said the holiday’s words, they received candy. Beaver Paelz was sitting near a fire ready to hand out candy to those that stopped by on Brother Street.
Over at the home of Shawna and Chris Edwards on Franklin Street, they were wearing their masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and they had surgical gloves on, too. While they sat on the porch and steps of their home, Chris sent candy down a chute to trick-or-treaters’ bags.
Thia Dugger and Toby Wessel had a table set out with small piles of candy set out on it for trick-or-treaters to grab while they watched from the screened porch. The couple said people were very polite and kind just as kids were going from door to door.
The couple weren’t the only ones on the block to have something set out for the trick-or-treaters, either. Two of their neighbors on their block had candy set out for visitors, too. One on a table and another on a rocking chair on a porch.