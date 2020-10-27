The Princess of Ludington is holding its final cruise for 2020 season from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. The special Halloween Kids Cruise was arranged by owner Al Laaksonen and his staff.
“We decided to do something for the children,” Laaksonen said. “I know the trauma that children and their parents have gone through with the pandemic.”
Laaksonen said he knew there were a lot of parents that weren’t sure what they were going to do about Halloween this year because of COVID-19.
“I knew there were a lot of Halloween events that have been canceled,” he said.
Laaksonen thought there might be something he could do for the kids. So he set up Halloween night as his final cruise of the 2020 sailing season.
“We are going to give this night to the kids,” he said. “Children are required to come in costume for this event.”
Laaksonen and his crew has been busy preparing for the cruise. The Princess of Ludington will be decorated inside and out for the occasion, according to Laasksonsen.
“The Ludington Area Center of the Arts has provided us with the Halloween decorations,” he said.
The transformation of turning a princess into a spooky Halloween ship will begin on Wednesday evening, according to Laaksonen.
The Princess of Ludington was certified by the U.S. Coast Guard to carry 150 passengers when touring but Laaksonen for safety reasons is limiting to cruise to 50 children and 25 adults.
“I would like to get 25 parents and 50 children if I could,” he said. “We need more kids to sign up. We have a venue that is just ideal for this type of thing. The boat is so spacious. The entire upper deck is open.”
Laaksonen said each adult will be required to supervise two children.
The ship be giving a lot of stuff during the cruise which includes pumpkins donated by Greiner Farms and apples donated by Hackert Fruit Farms, ice cream from House of Flavors for first and second place in the best costume contest. And, there will also be a scavenger hunt on the boat.
“We will have been planning to cruise, but I want to spend the last half-an-hour at the dock handing out prizes to the kids,” he said. “Marie Fay will be taking care of the activities on the boat that night.”
The Halloween Cruise will be open to the first 25 adults with two children each. Adults can register early by email to Laak1938@gmail.com. Cost for each adult is $20 and can be paid cash, check or credit card at the Princess at a pre-arranged time. You are encouraged to book early to reserve your spot.