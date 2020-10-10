HAMLIN TWP. — The Hamlin Board of Trustees decided to move forward with paying the Ludington Recreation Program a $3,000 contribution at its meeting on Thursday evening.
The Ludington Recreation Program organizes sports programs for school-aged children as well as some other events like adult slow pitch. The program is run by the Ludington Area Schools while the City of Ludington manages the program’s finances.
The township contributes to the program so school-aged children from Hamlin can attend the events at a reduced rate.
Some of the program events were canceled this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the township questioned paying the full fee.
After speaking with the city, the township was asked to pay a pro-rated amount.
“They want us to come up with a number,” said Township Supervisor Nancy Vandervest.
The board tabled the decision at a previous meeting after a discussion about how many Hamlin students participated in the programs and waiting to hear more from the program director, Brent Gillet.
Gillet was present at the Aug. 13 meeting to answer questions. He provided the registration numbers for girls and boys basketball, but in-person registration, cheerleading camp and swimming numbers were not available.
Of 65 total participants registered online for girls basketball, 13 were from Hamlin Township. There were 130 online registered participants for boys basketball, with 30 boys from the township.
“We’re unable to get an accurate number. All we know is 40 Hamlin Township kids participated in girls and boys basketball,” Vandervest said.
Youth swimming is expected to take place this fall and the adult slow pitch is currently going.
Vandervest proposed paying the $1,500 for the students who participated in girls and boys basketball in the winter, then double that amount for any students who might have registered in-person.
“I suggest we pay for those we can account for, the ones that may have been from Hamlin in person and the maintenance fees and see what they come back with,” Vandervest said. “We don’t have accurate numbers.”
Trustee Larry Rees agreed that it was a generous amount.
“It’s not like it was when we started out. It was to help people who couldn’t afford (to participate) and now we’re asked to foot the bill... $3,000 is generous,” he said.
The decision passed 6-0.
The board tabled a zoning request change from Dr. Andrew Reimer, who owns Stix Bar on North Lakeshore Drive.
The request was recently approved by the planning commission in a 6-1 vote after a public hearing, but also requires approval from the board.
The request asks that the zoning classification for specified lots be changed from residential to commercial.
None of the parties involved in the request were present to answer questions from the board.