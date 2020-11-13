HAMLIN TWP. — The Hamlin Township Board of Trustees approved a zoning change request for two connected lots, making them commercial instead of residential, at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
The decision passed in a 4-1 vote, with Trustee Johnaine Gurzynski opposed.
The township board reviewed the request at the Oct. 8 meeting, but tabled it until the people requesting the change could be present to answer questions.
The request was previously approved by the planning commission in a 6-1 vote after a public hearing. Gurzynski is on the planning commission and was present at both meetings.
The lots, 20 and 21, are owned by Dr. Andrew Reimer, owner of Stix Bar, which is currently being rebuilt on North Lakeshore Drive.
The lots were part of the Lincoln Hills County Club Subdivision Annex, zoned residential and currently have no buildings.
At the previous meeting, the board stated its concerns about changing the lots from residential to commercial because then anything allowable in commercial zoning could potentially be built there.
Before discussing the request on Thursday, Supervisor Nancy Vandervest asked both parties involved to state why they wanted the change.
Reimer told the board the plan is for him to sell the lots to Raymond Biggs, who owns Lot 19, currently designated as commercial. Biggs then intends to sell Reimer Lot 19, which abuts the Stix Bar property.
Reimer said he intends to tear down the current “ugly yellow” storage building on Lot 19 and use it as a green-space buffer at the back of the bar and bowling alley.
Biggs informed the board he wants to use Lots 20 and 21 to build a pole barn, which he will use for rental storage.
The board received letters from Biggs, Reimer, Dave Mahannah, and Caleb and Chelsea Meadecco in support of the request ahead of the meeting.
The Meadeccos own the residential home closest to the lots. Biggs said he spoke with Caleb and walked the property with him, who said he had no problem with the pole barn.
Biggs also addressed concerns about the lighting, which he said would be tasteful and pointed downwards. He expects most of his renters to be seasonal.
“It’s pretty straightforward,” he said.
Gurzynski cited a township-wide survey that concluded the majority of residents wanted fewer commercial buildings. Vandervest pointed out only 10 percent of residents had completed the survey, and it might not be an accurate portrayal of the township’s desires.
Township Clerk Cathy Lewis added that there is commercial zoning in the area and the storage building would not stand alone in that respect.
Trustee Larry Reese explained when Lot 19 was first changed to commercial at the zoning board level, he was against it because it was a residential area.
Biggs explained that while the original intention was to sell Lot 19 as a part of Lincoln Hills, ultimately there were no offers as it was “unappealing.” He purchased it because it was close to his own home and wanted to build the pole barn on it.
Reimer summarized his and Biggs’ request.
“(Biggs) is doing this as a favor to me. He could build his pole barn on Lot 19 if he wanted. But I asked him to swap,” Reimer said. “I’ll be keeping a pretty buffer and he’ll (build) one lot over. It’s a win-win.”
Lewis said in all, she thought it would do more good than harm.
Vandervest also stated that even if they approved it for commercial, any structure would have to go through a site plan and another review board — and it could still potentially have a residential dwelling, as houses are allowed to be built on commercial property under the current zoning.
Gurzynski decided against the change, saying she wanted to make sure that the residents’ voices were heard. The planning commission did receive comment from residents near the lots saying they were against the idea during the planning commission’s public hearing.
“That’s where I’m coming from,” she said.