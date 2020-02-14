HAMLIN TWP. — The Hamlin Township board reviewed a request to open a marijuana microbusiness as a part of its regular meeting on Thursday.
The board decided a township-wide survey was required before a final decision could be made.
“We would like to know what people think first,” said Hamlin Township Clerk Catherine Lewis.
The microbusiness falls under recreational, not medical, regulations. The board adopted an ordinance last year which prevents this type of business. The board would have to repeal or amend the ordinance before it could grant the request discussed on Thursday.
