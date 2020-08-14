HAMLIN TWP. — The Hamlin Township Board of Trustees received attendance numbers from this year’s Ludington Recreation program events but did not make a decision about the township’s contribution at its meeting Thursday evening.
The township regularly contributes to the city recreation program so school-aged children from Hamlin Township can attend the events at a reduced rate.
The program is run by Ludington Area Schools. The City of Ludington manages the program’s finances.
Two sports, girls and boys basketball, and one cheerleading camp were held before events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Swimming was canceled mid-way through the season.
The program director, Brent Gillet, was present to answer questions about the program. He also provided the township trial balances, including revenues and expenses, for the board to review.
The main expenses are field maintenance, Gillet said.
“I’ve been talking with (Gillet) and he has been speaking with (City Manager) Mitch Foster, and it was determined that a discounted, pro-rated price would be acceptable,” Supervisor Nancy Vandervest said.
The city did not specify what the pro-rated amount will be, she said.
“I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect the township to pay the full 12 months of sports when we’ve had only three,” Gillet said.
Vendervest said the registration numbers were low compared to past years.
“Several years ago we had 700 children that resided here and it was 55 to 60 percent that participated in one or more sports,” she said.
Of 65 total participants registered online for girls basketball, 13 were from Hamlin Township. There were 130 online registered participants for boys basketball, with 30 boys from the township.
Some registered in person for both sports, but it is unknown how many were from the township.
The numbers for the camp and swimming were unavailable.
“It was low, especially for the girls,” Gillet said. “One thing that could lead to the difference between the girls and the boys, is the girls don’t do a second grade program. That’s something I’d like to start. I don’t have (the previous director’s) information — what her numbers looked like in the past.”
Gillet said they plan to resume the program sports in the fall, provided the venues aren’t closed due to the pandemic.
“If we do have to push back in the fall, the plan would be to play those sports in the spring, along with previously scheduled spring sports and go back to our normal schedule for the fall of 2021,” he said.
Gillet said he will update the in-person registration forms to include township residency.
“The board will look over these trial balances... and get back with you (Gillet),” Vandervest said.
At the meeting, the board decided to replace the dock boards at Wilson Hill Park on upper Hamlin Lake for an estimated $970.
The board approved a down payment of $485 to Cut-N-Clean, the township’s contracted landscaper. The rest will be paid after it’s completed.
“There was another broken board at the dock at Wilson Hill Park that was repaired,” Vandervest said. “I did ask Cut-N-Clean for an estimate to replace the dock boards because they are all getting really bad.”
Vandervest said she received a call from a man who said he fell through one.
“I used it the other day, and I noticed how bad they were,” Trustee Larry Reese said.
The board also approved two ordinance amendments after the planning commission reviewed and held public hearings on the proposed amendments.
Language was removed from a zoning ordinance — “Waterfront structures or buildings shall not exceed 28 feet in height.”
Language was changed in a zoning ordinance — “One (1) outdoor living area per improved parcel in all zoning districts except Industrial.” The previous language was, “One (1) outdoor living area may be permitted in all zoning districts except Industrial.”
The next township meeting is Sept. 10.