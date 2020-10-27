HAMLIN TWP. — The Hamlin Fire Department was called to a house fire on Beach Street in Hamlin Lake Estates around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hamlin Fire Chief Steve Vandervest said he could see flames coming out of the roof of the home when they arrived.
“When we got there, the back section of the house was on fire,” he said. “The exterior and the kitchen were on fire.”
Hamlin was assisted by Ludington and Pere Marquette fire departments, according to Vandervest.
“We had the fire knocked down in about a half-an-hour,” Vandervest said. “The residence is not livable at this time. There was heat and smoke damage throughout the house and the power has been cut to the home.”
Vandervest said there were two adults and two children living in the home and were seeking shelter with a relative.
Vandervest believes the fire started when a heat lamp in the chicken coop started the fire on the outside of the home.
“When one of the residents came into the home they could see the flames though the kitchen window,” Vandervest said. “Below that window was where the chicken coop was with the heat lamp.”
Vandervest said the departments worked together to knock down the fire, it was a good save.