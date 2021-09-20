Hamlin Fire Department responded to a fire call at 8:01 p.m. Sunday at 4716 Beaune Road in Hamlin Township.
Hamlin Fire Chief Steve Vandervest said his department was called to a ceiling fire on the second floor of the home.
Vandervest said the home owners were having a problem with the lights flickering, causing the breaker to trip, and when the home owners turned the breaker back on, they smelled smoke.
Vandervest said when he arrived on scene, there were visible flames in the second floor ceiling.
“We had the fire contained within 15-20 minutes,” he said. “It took a little while to get through the ceiling, a suspended ceiling, to make sure the fire was out.”
Vandervest said the fire was contained to the ceiling on the second floor, but the first floor did receive some water damage.
He said the home is livable, but the owners did not stay in the home last night because the power to the home was disconnected by the power company.
Hamlin was assisted by Pere Marquette Charter Township and Ludington fire departments, according to Vandervest.