HAMLIN TWP. — Helping to fund a study for a community center in Mason County was approved during a regular meeting of the Hamlin Township Board of Trustees Thursday evening at the Hamlin Township Hall.
The board unanimously — including the appointment of Ron Key — to give $4,000 to the group that is looking for funds to get a feasibility study completed to see if a community center could fit in Mason County.
As a first item of business — before approving the agenda — the township board approved appointing Key to fill the position of Larry Rees. Rees resigned at last month’s meeting.
When it came to discuss the community center, Treasurer Susan Ptaszenski said she supported the idea.
“I think this is a wonderful thing to add to our community,” she said. “Obviously, there’s West Shore, but it’s getting old, it’s very busy, it’s hard to get into and I like to use their facilities. I think this is a definite asset to our community.”
Jeremy Vronko, who is on the committee, told the board that the point of the feasibility study will hopefully determine not only the need, but also the location — or even if it is even likely to be built.
“We’re really going into this with our eyes wide open,” Vronko said. “We’re really seeking to get feedback, understand what is the right mix of services, what is the right mix of even basketball courts or courts or whatever we’re going to do there that will be meet the need of all the populations that reside in Mason County.”
The cost of the feasibility study is $28,000.
“I would definitely support it,” said Trustee Johnaine Gurzynski. “As everyone knows, we have combined our three elementary schools. Therefore, we have fewer gyms, fewer fields for the kids to not only to play but also practice.”