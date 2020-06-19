The Hamlin Lake fireworks, sponsored by the Hamlin Lake Preservation Society (HLSP), are canceled for 2020.
The fireworks were scheduled for Friday, July 3, on Upper Hamlin Lake. The society board decided to cancel in April because of COVID-19 and the resulting state restrictions.
"It's a large gathering of 800-1,000 people in the two township parks. Even though it's outdoors, it was still a concern," said Kent Gage, a HLSP board member. "The place we use is crowded with first responders and the pyrotechnic crew. It would be too many people in the space available."
The main concern was the people in the parks. The event also attracts 300 boats, but Gage said those would be mostly family groups. He guessed 2,000 people come in total.
The funds donated to this year's fireworks show will go toward the 2021 event.
Gage said they recently had more people calling and asking about the fireworks, especially those planning for their annual vacations.
"It's a disappointment. We've been doing this for over 30 years. I've been coordinating it for 20 years," he said. "It's a popular event and well-supported."
The HLPS also canceled its yearly banquet, which usually takes place in June.
"It's also a popular event with limited seating. It's elbow-to-elbow," he said. "We thought maybe we could move it back to September, but we didn't reschedule it."
The HLSP is a nonprofit with about 300 due-paying members which focuses on educating people on water quality and preserving the environment of Hamlin Lake. The society provides entertainment events, like the fireworks show, and helps with stocking the lake with fish.
More information about the preservation society and its events is available at www.hamlinlake.us.