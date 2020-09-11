HAMLIN TWP. — The Hamlin Township Board of Trustees agreed to the Mason County Interlocal Agreement for County Designated Assessor at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
The agreement established Anthony Myaard, current county equalization director, as the designated assessor.
“It’s just a plan for if the township assessor fails the audit and the follow up, we could contract with (Myaard) or another level four assessor,” Supervisor Nancy Vadervest explained.
There is no retainer fee while he is the equalization director.
The board decided not to approve a new noxious weed ordinance after a period of discussion.
The ordinance, written by the township’s attorney, was created after some issues with people not mowing down noxious weeds on their property.
“We already use two other ordinances that allow us to do the same thing. He felt this strengthened (those),” said Stanley Armstrong, township assessor.
It would give the township the ability to mow noncompliant properties, with noxious weeds above 12 inches in height, and bill people on their taxes.
“If the owner fails in 10 days to do it, someone from the township will enter the property and destroy the noxious weeds,” Vandervest said.
Trustee Larry Reese was concerned it was an overreach of power.
“I’ve been driving around the township and looking at different people’s yards and thinking, those are noxious weeds in front of their house. It’s the majority of properties,” he said.
Vandervest said she thought the current practice for addressing noncompliant properties was sufficient.
“We’ve been really successful. A couple years ago there were a couple that went to court, but that was more than just noxious weeds,” she said.
The ordinance will be filed for future reference.
At the meeting, the board also approved a purchase for a laptop computer the administrative assistant will use for the amount of $749 plus setup costs.
A fireworks permit request from Diane McCullen for a private show Saturday was approved in a 4-1 vote, with Reese opposed, with the conditions that the show be completed in a certain time frame and after notifying immediate neighbors.
The planning commission will have a public hearing at its meeting on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. concerning a zoning reclassification request by Dr. Andrew Riemer, owner of Stix Bar in Hamlin Township.
The next township board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 8.