HAMLIN TWP. — The Hamlin Township Board of Trustees decided to cancel the 2020 Clean-Up Day at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening.
The board discussed postponing the annual event, scheduled for May 23, but decided it would be best to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.
“In light of (the coronavirus), I think it was the right decision to make,” said Trustee Johnaine Gurzynski.
At the clean-up day, the township allows residents to drop off large items at the waste site.
“People can bring their big ticket items,” she said. “It’s generally well-accepted. But I understand and I wouldn’t want to touch other people’s trash right now, either.”
The board did decide to participate in the Household Hazardous Waste Disposable Program scheduled for Aug. 15.
