HAMLIN TWP — The Hamlin Township Board turned down a request for a marijuana microbusiness license at its regular meeting on Thursday.
Richard York submitted the request to the township before its Feb. 13 meeting. During that meeting, the board discussed the request and made a motion to conduct a township-wide survey.
The motion at the meeting on Thursday included reversing the previous motion to conduct the survey, and to stay “opted-out” of recreational and medical marijuana.
