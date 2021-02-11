The Hamlin Township Board of Trustees discussed making changes to how information about its bills is disseminated at its regular meeting held via teleconference on Thursday evening.
The latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order extended municipalities’ ability to meet virtually until March 30.
Before approving the payment of general bills, Supervisor Nancy Vandervest asked about several items listed on the sheet provided to the board before the meeting.
Township Clerk Cathy Lewis answered her questions. The discussion prompted Trustee Larry Rees to ask if the board could see the invoices ahead of the meetings in the future.
Vandervest agreed that it would be “good practice” for the board to not only see the amounts and where the bill is from, but also the breakdowns for the bills.
For example, Vandervest asked which dates the township hall parking lot, fire department parking lot and township parks were plowed in December and January.
Lewis said she would be willing to put the breakdowns on the sheets regularly given to the board, but it would incur extra costs to make copies.
She added that when the board meets in person, she brings hard copies of the invoices for the board members to look at if they wish.
Trustee Johnaine Gurzynski also suggested making the invoices available to the public as well.
Vandervest repeated that she would like to see copies of the invoices and reimbursement requests ahead of the meetings.
Lewis said she did not have a problem with that.
All board members voted in favor of the change in procedure.
When the motion was made to pay the bills as presented at the meeting, Rees said he abstained from voting.
When Lewis asked why, he said he didn’t have enough information.
BUILDING
Cottage owners on Hamlin Lake requested to bring to the attention of the board a grievance concerning construction taking place next door.
A house on Hamlin Lake owned by Mike and Kari Leikert was approved for a variance to replace a non-conforming home with another non-conforming home on the same lot.
Siblings Timothy Traut-Savino, Anthony Savino and Vivian O’Connell — the owners of the abutting property — attended the meeting. They took issue with the fact that the house will block their eastern view of the lake when it’s completed.
The family has had its cottages on the lake for 50 years and the loss of the view and possible decrease in property value was “devastating and egregious,” Traut-Savino said.
He stated that the house is now two stories and at least twice the size of the previous house.
He went through several zoning ordinance articles that he believed the new structure violates on Thursday while the board listened.
Vandervest and Township Assessor & Zoning Administrator Stanley Armstrong addresses several of his specific concerns.
Vandervest stated that the rest of board did not have the chance to review the documents and photos that the family had sent to Armstrong.
The house is still being constructed. She recommended that the township begin a conversation with the Leikerts and their contractor before moving forward with any decisions.
Traut-Savino thanked the board for their time and said he was just looking for help with the matter.
MEETING MINUTES
Meeting minutes have been a matter of discussion at several Hamlin Township meetings in the past few months.
Specifically, the minutes from the meeting on Nov. 12, 2020. The minutes were tabled twice.
At the previous meeting on Jan. 14, the Daily News reported that Rees and Lewis disagreed on whether the minutes were accurate.
On Thursday, Lewis and Vandervest discussed whether the minutes of past meetings could be changed.
Vandervest stated that the minutes from the Nov. 12 meeting could not be altered because too much time had passed, but that notes about it could be read into the current meeting taking place.
The Michigan Open Meetings Act Handbook states: “Corrections to the minutes must be made no later than the next meeting and must then be available no later than the meeting after the correction approval. Corrected minutes must show both the original entry and the correction.”
If no changes were made at the next meeting, the draft minutes stand as written.
Lewis added that the purpose of changing minutes is to make them more accurate.
Rees then proceeded to read “word-for-word” an account of a portion of the meeting that he got from the recording.
In-person meetings at Hamlin Township Hall were recorded with a voice recorder and transcribed by the township clerk.
All members of the board received written copies ahead of the meeting.
Rees stated that he wanted to correct the record.
A motion to approve the meeting minutes from Nov. 12 as drafted passed 3-2.
The members who voted for the motion were Vandervest, Lewis, and Trustee Susan Ptaszenski; those who voted against it were Rees and Gurzynski.