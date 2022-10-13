HAMLIN TWP. — Hamlin Township will pursue a remedy to Long Skinny Park it was decided Thursday evening during a regular meeting of the Hamlin Township Board.
The board approved a resolution unanimously to seek permission from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to pay for repairing the seawall along Long Skinny Park.
Township Supervisor Nancy Vandervest said the 500-feet seawall is in need of repair.
“I did meet with the Hamlin Lake Preservation Society, and told them what we’re looking at from our drawings,” Vandervest said. “They were very interested in the project.”
“It looks worse and worse every time I go by it,” said Trustee Larry Rees.
Noise
Vandervest reported that two residents were chosen for an ad-hoc committee to negotiate an agreement between residents, the township and the ownership for Stix over concerns from the volume of music coming from the bar’s bier garten.
“Hopefully, we can all come to the table,” she said.
South Bayou bridge
The board decided unanimously to approve up to $2,000 to pay for engineering services for the South Bayou Bridge. Vandervest said she worked with state officials to attempt to get funding, but it didn’t come through. She said it was needed, though, “before it fails drastically.”
“We need to get started. We were hoping for funds, and we didn’t get it. We were hoping for funds, and we didn’t get it,” she said. “We do have ARPA funds and the last (estimate) was $400,000.”
School resource officers
Jody Hartley, the 3rd District County Commissioner that represents Hamlin and Grant townships, said during public comment that the county continues to work toward getting school resource officers in the county.
“We have a plan,” Hartley said. “What we have now is funding one officer.”
Sheriff Kim Cole, prior to Hartley speaking, said his office is using a deputy as a school resource officer at Ludington Elementary School, Covenant Christian School in Amber Township and Mason County Eastern.
He reiterated a plan discussed at a previous county commission meeting where there will be two school resource officers — one position that is new and paid from the county as well as Ludington Area Schools, Mason County Eastern and Pere Marquette Charter Township. The other position will be filled where the off-season months from when the marine officer is not needed.
Hartley also reported on recent county commission business.