HAMLIN TWP. — The Hamlin Township offices re-opened on Monday, June 8, the board of trustees announced at its meeting Thursday evening.
People who come in are required to wear masks, use the main entrance and maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and the staff.
Clerk Cathy Lewis updated the board on the purchase of six sneeze guards to be used for the August primary election. The total cost was $590. Lewis was approved by the board to spend $2,500 on personal protective equipment at the previous meeting.
The state government will be distributing personal protective equipment to local governments for the election. The list of items from the Bureau of Elections did not include sneeze guards, Lewis told the board.
“Clerks are encouraged to source their own materials as well ... The bureau is evaluating the possibility of reimbursing additional local PPE purchases. The current plan is for distribution rather than reimbursement,” she read from a statement.
The next township board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9.