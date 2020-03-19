The Hamlin Township Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
“For the safety of everyone, Hamlin Township will follow federal guidelines and seating will be limited for gatherings of 10 people or less,” Cathy Lewis, township clerk, said in a message to the Daily News.
“(Attendees), please do not move chairs. Hamlin Township will make every effort to conduct business as effectively and safely as possible.”
Federal guidelines, such as limiting seating, were recently put in place to reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, or coronavirus. Social distancing, one of the Centers for Disease Control’s suggestions for preventing exposure to the virus, requires at least six feet of distance between people.
