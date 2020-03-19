Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 34F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.