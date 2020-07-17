HAMLIN TWP. — A millage renewal for the fire department will be on the August 4 primary election ballot for Hamlin Township.
“This is the second time we will have requested it for renewal,” said Fire Chief Steve Vandervest. “It’s not an increase, it’s just a renewal.”
The proposed millage will be for the next 10 years at a rate of .4507, or 45.07 cents per $1,000 of taxable value.
The renewal is for the continued maintenance and operation of the Hamlin Township Fire Department.
“It takes care of payroll, building maintenance, heat and equipment that isn’t covered by the (Western Mason County Fire District Authority),” Vandervest said.
The Western Fire Authority members are Ludington, Pere Marquette Township and Hamlin fire departments. The fire authority has its own millage which covers truck purchases.
The millage will also pay for training, insurance and repairs for township-purchased vehicles.
The millage will be disbursed by Hamlin Township and raise an estimated $110,686 in the first year the millage is levied.
If it is not renewed, the township will put it on the Nov. 3 ballot, he said.
“I’m anticipating it will be renewed,” Vandervest said. “It generally passes by a decent margin.”
The ballot language reads:
Shall the expired, previously voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Hamlin Township, of 0.4563 mills (45.63 cents per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 0.4507 mills (45.07 cents per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at 0.4507 mills (45.07 cents per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for ten (10) years 2021 through 2030 inclusive, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the Hamlin Township Fire Department, raising an estimated $110,686 in the first year the millage is levied?