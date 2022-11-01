HAMLIN TWP. — To be continued.
The Hamlin Township Zoning Board of Appeals decided unanimously Tuesday night after more than two hours of comments, correspondence and question-and-answer to adjourn a decision on a variance request for the pavilion at Stix.
A gazebo or pavilion structure was built within 3 feet of the property line. However, the township’s zoning ordinance calls for structures within the commercial district to be at least 12 feet from the nearest side yard lot line. The variance sought was relief of the other nine feet.
Instead of deciding on the variance, Hamlin’s ZBA decided to adjourn the meeting because it lacked the authority to decide it on the grounds that Stix needed a special land use permit for seating of more than 80.
Vice Chair Howard Decker made the motion and it was seconded by ZBA Chair Rob Williams, with Ron Key, Larry Rees and Doug Rollenhagen voting for it.
Donna Peterson said during public comment she and her husband hosted their anniversary at Stix this past summer. She said the management worked well with them, and they enjoyed the atmosphere.
“About 150 people came to our party,” Peterson said. “We just had a great time. People just loved talking about how beautiful (it) was and how wonderful the staff was. What an asset to our community as they come back. I can’t say enough about the pavilion.”
That number is nearly double what is a permitted use in the Commercial District according to the Hamlin Township Zoning Ordinance.
Before coming to a decision, discussion centered on how the township and Stix owner Dr. Andrew Reimer got in the situation where the variance was needed.
Reimer said the addition of a bier garden area with a pavilion or gazebo was late in the process, and he didn’t think to ask about seeking a permit or request for variance before it was constructed.
“I was not because I never even gave it a thought to build that thing. I’m not an architect or builder… It’s just a rooftop,” Reimer said.
While much of the complaints from the neighbors surrounds the Friday and Saturday night music and live concerts, that is not the primary use of the structure, he said.
“Ninety-six percent of the time, it’s used for uses that are not for music,” Reimer said. “You need to have a place as a part of the facility that’s integral part of the business and restaurant to shelter people. It does it very well.”
Reimer said moving the pavilion would either mean taking out mature trees from the area or putting in an area that was meant for drainage and is currently a place for cornhole.
Thalman Construction was the general contractor for the project, and Linus Thalman addressed the board, too.
“It was brought to my attention after I started the pavilion which is just eight posts, no concrete, no walls, sheet metal roof that in most residential cases, it’s classified as a landscaping,” Thalman said. “Once it was brought to my attention (a permit needed) by (Hamlin Township Zoning Administrator) Kathy (Genter), I came in and filled out a permit.”
Kristin Beckmeyer, who lives next door to Stix, said she wished the project had been approved in the proper way. She said her family intends to build a home on a lot between her home and the bar for her in-laws, and said there is not enough room.
“It’s right where a future home would be. It clearly would be in a way. I’m asking you to uphold the law,” she said.
More than three dozen people filled the hall to give their input and listen to the proceedings from the board.
Williams read correspondence into the record. It took him more than an hour and 20 minutes to read the letters aloud.
One was from a firm representing Stix citing where the variation should be approved, and another 13 letters were in support, seven who identified as township residents. Eleven were opposed, nearly all of which were township residents living nearby.
In addition, roughly 12 people spoke during public comment about the variance. The comments lasted another hour.